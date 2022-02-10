Ferry Upgrades Detailed In DRBA Capital Improvement Plan

Several infrastructure-related projects at the Cape May – Lewes Ferry are addressed in the Delaware River and Bay Authority’s 2022 Capital Improvement Program and Five-Year Strategic Plan.

The program would fund annual vessel maintenance and dry-docking as well as the periodic replacement of motors. Also, a master plan would be updated to start the process of replacing one of the three existing ferry vessels.

Aging utility infrastructure at the Lewes and Cape May terminals would also be improved.

The DRBA Capital Improvement Program would total $151.2-million, $24.3-million of which would come from federal, state and local grant funds.

“Millions of people rely on our network of transportation facilities to move products, visit family or commute to work on a daily basis,” DRBA Chairman James Hogan said. “As public stewards of some important regional transportation assets, the Authority will continue to make necessary and prudent investments at our bridge, ferry and airport facilities that will benefit our customers.”

“The Delaware Memorial Bridge is a vital link in the I-95 north-south corridor and the Cape May – Lewes Ferry is integral to the local tourism economy of the Cape May and Sussex Counties,” Vice Chairman Samuel E. Lathem said. “A reliable infrastructure network is vital for a strong, robust economy. This CIP is an investment in our region’s future.”

The DRBA outlined several pending projects involving the Cape May – Lewes Ferry:

Cape May Approach Roads Rehabilitation – CMLF: Pavements at the terminal approach roads are deteriorating and improvements are necessary to maintain expected levels of service at the Cape May Terminal. The project proposes the design and construction for roadway reconfigurations at the terminal entrance, improvements to the approach roads, and the replacement of Cape May highway signage. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $3.3 million in 2022 and $1.5 million in the out years. The project is partially funded in the amount of approximately $2.44 million by the NJDOT.

CMLF Utility Corridor – Cape May and Lewes Terminals: This project addresses the aging utility infrastructure at both ferry terminals. It proposes the design and installation of new centralized utility corridors to allow for easier access and maintenance. The Cape May Terminal project, which is partially funded the amount of approximately $1.5 million by NJDOT, has an estimated DRBA cost of $2.3 million in 2022 and $3.8 million in the out years. The Lewes Terminal portion has an estimated DRBA cost of $1.5 million in 2022 and $3.5 million in the out years

Annual Vessel Maintenance & Dry Docking – CMLF: The project programs annual capital expenditures for the three (3) vessels, particularly in areas that preserve these assets and improve passenger safety and operational reliability. Planned projects include but are not limited to vessel shipyard dry-dockings, purchase of life saving equipment, seating replacements, systems efficiency upgrades, generator overhauls, and miscellaneous improvements. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $5.7 million in 2022 and $36.3 million in the out years.

Motor Vessel Replacement Program – CMLF: A marine master plan was completed in 2008 which recommended construction of new vessels primarily due to the age of the existing fleet. A new vessel is estimated to cost in the $40 million range. The plan supports an update of the old master plan, and then the design and replacement of the first of the three (3) existing vessels. Federal funding is anticipated for this project, but not committed at this time. This project has an estimated DRBA cost of $1.5 million in 2022 and $59 million in the out years.

