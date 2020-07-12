Fiery Crash at Argos Corner Sends 4 to the Hospital

By
Mari Lou
Delaware State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash near Argos Corner Saturday night.  Police say for unknown reasons a Durango left southbound Route 1 – struck the guard rail and bridge – crossed the highway and overturned in the median several times.  Eight people in the SUV were able to escape before the vehicle caught fire.  Police say the driver, a 31 year old man from Philadelphia was not properly restrained – he is hospitalized with serious injuries.  His 28 year old girlfriend was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries.  There were six children aged 2 to 10 who were all properly restrained – but none in child safety seats.  Three are in critical condition the other three treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.  If you have any information on the crash – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.