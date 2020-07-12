Fiery Crash at Argos Corner Sends 4 to the Hospital

Delaware State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash near Argos Corner Saturday night. Police say for unknown reasons a Durango left southbound Route 1 – struck the guard rail and bridge – crossed the highway and overturned in the median several times. Eight people in the SUV were able to escape before the vehicle caught fire. Police say the driver, a 31 year old man from Philadelphia was not properly restrained – he is hospitalized with serious injuries. His 28 year old girlfriend was wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. There were six children aged 2 to 10 who were all properly restrained – but none in child safety seats. Three are in critical condition the other three treated and released with non-life threatening injuries. If you have any information on the crash – contact Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.