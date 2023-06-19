Fiery Crash Near Dover Leaves 1 Person Dead

A single-vehicle crash just before 4 Monday morning in the Dover area has left one person dead. Delaware State Police say an Acadia was northbound on Bayside Drive south of Leipsic Road at an apparent high rate of speed when the driver lost control and left the roadway, traveling about 150 feet in an embankment parallel to the roadway before colliding with a tree. The impact spun the Acadia which overturned and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing.