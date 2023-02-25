Fiery Magnolia-area Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

A crash Friday night just before 7:30 near Magnolia has left one person dead. Delaware State Police say a minivan operated by an unidentified driver was northbound on Bay Road near Trap Shooters Road when for an unknown reason the van went through the median into the southbound lanes and collided nearly head-on with a Mercedes SUV. Both vehicles caught fire on impact and a good Samaritan helped remove the driver and passenger from the SUV. The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV – a 58 year old Lewes man was hospitalized in critical condition. The passenger a 59 year old Lewes woman as admitted for non-life threatening injuries. There were also two dogs in the SUV – the Delaware Office of Animal Control had possession of both dogs, however one of the dogs died.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact Delaware State Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.