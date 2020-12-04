Fight At Country Store Leads To Man’s Arrest

A fight inside the Shawnee Country Store in Milford has led to a man’s arrest.

Delaware State Police said during the incident, a man pulled out a knife and threatened to injure the other man.

Troopers responded, and an investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Raymond Lebeau Junior of Dover.

Lebeau is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening.