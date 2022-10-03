Fight Leads to Arrest of Milford Man on Weapons Offenses

ROBERT MONTEAGUDO-ESPINOSA

A Milford man has been arrested by Dover Police early Sunday morning after a fight. Police were called to a city parking lot in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern after an officer on patrol heard a disturbance and found a fight in the parking lot. A witness reported that someone involved in the fight had a firearm. The officer broke up the fight and arrested 25 year old Robert Monteagudo-Espinosa of Milford. A handgun was located nearby and investigation determined that it belonged to Monteagudo-Espinosa.

He is charged with:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Menacing

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Disorderly Conduct

Monteagudo-Espinosa was arraigned through JP#7 and committed to SCI on $4,100 secured bail.