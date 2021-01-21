Fight Leads To Rehoboth Man’s Arrest

An argument between two men got physical and resulted in a Rehoboth Beach man’s arrest on criminal charges and a weapons offense.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers were dispatched to a home on Magnolia Road Tuesday night. An investigation determined that one man punched the other man, grabbed some items and put them in the trunk of his vehicle, then charged at the other man while carrying an unknown object.

The victim struck 37-year-old Theodore Thompson with a baseball bat he was using to protect himself. Police said fight continued, and police say Thompson tried to kick in the front door of the home before leaving the scene. The victim declined medical treatment.

Thompson is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, aggravated menacing, assault and criminal mischief.