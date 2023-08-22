UPDATED: Filing Deadline for Salisbury Mayor & City Council Election – Mayor Heath Withdraws from Race

UPDATED – 10:25pm – Tuesday was the final day for candidates to file to run for Mayor or City Council in Salisbury. And changes were happening right up to the deadline. Mayor Jack Heath withdrew from the mayor’s race citing health reasons. Wayne King also withdrew from the mayor’s race, but filed to run for the District 2 Council seat after incumbent Muir Boda withdrew from the race. District 3 Councilwoman Megan Outten withdrew as a candidate for District 3 and filed to run for the Mayor’s office.

Candidates for Mayor include Megan Outten, Jermichael Mitchell and Randolph Taylor.

District 1 will see incumbent April Jackson challenged by Von Siggers.

District 2 is an open seat after Muir Boda withdrew from the race. Wayne King and D’Shawn Doughty are both running for the seat.

District 3 is also an open seat with Megan Outten running for mayor. Sharon Dashiell faces Joan Michalowicz for the seat – both filed as candidates on Tuesday.

Incumbent District 4 councilwoman Michele Gregory is challenged by Harvey Evans, III

And for District 5, incumbent Angela Blake is challenged by Michael Lankford.

Salisbury’s election is set for Tuesday, November 7th. Each of the seats for Mayor and Council is for a 4-year term.

