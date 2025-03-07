Filing Deadline Passes – Several Sussex County School Districts will have School Board Elections

There will be school board elections in several Sussex County school districts – and in Milford. Several of the candidates filed in the past few days and remain provisional candidates until qualified by Election officials. The filing deadline was 4:30 Friday, March 7th.



In the Cape School District there are three candidates for the Area C seat – Laura Parsons, Andy Lewis and Patty Maull. For the At Large seat, incumbent Bill Collick is challenged by Chris Lovenguth. Incumbent Jason Bradley is the only candidate to file for the Area B seat.

In the Indian River School District – three candidates have filed for 2 open District 1 seats – incumbents Lisa Hudson Briggs and Kelly Kline are challenged by Dereck Booth. In District 4 Michelle Parsons is the only candidate to file and in District 2 incumbent Gerald Peden was the only candidate to file.

In the Woodbridge School District two candidates have filed to fill the last year of the seat vacated by Steve McCarron when he was elected to the County Council – LaToya Harris and Timothy Banks. There is also a 4-year At Large seat – incumbent Moraima Reardon is the only candidate to file.

There will be no elections in the Delmar, Laurel, Seaford or Milford School Districts.



School Board elections will be held on Tuesday, May 13th.