Filing & Voter Registration Deadline for Snow Hill Election – March 31st

The Town of Snow Hill will hold its general election in-person on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Train Station on 200 Belt Street. The polls will be open during that time between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Up for election this year are the offices of Central District and Western District Council.

Interested candidates will need to submit a request for an application to Carol Sullivan, Town Hall’s

Executive Administrator via email to: csullivan@snowhillmd.com. The deadline to submit the application to Town Hall is Friday, March 31 st , 2023 at 4:30pm.

Citizens can register to vote by contacting the Worcester County Board of Elections at 410-632-1320, emailing them at Worcester.Elections@maryland.gov, or by visiting them at 201 Belt Street, Suite C, Snow Hill Maryland, 21863. The deadline to register to vote is Friday, March 31, 2023 at 4:30pm.

Those who wish to vote by absentee ballot can call Town Hall or email Carol Sullivan at csullivan@snowhillmd.com to request an absentee ballot application. The deadline to submit a request

for an absentee ballot application is Friday, April 21, 2023 at 4:30pm.

For more information contact Carol Sullivan via email at csullivan@snowhillmd.com or call at 410-632-

2080.