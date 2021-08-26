Fin Whale Strands in Delaware Bay off Cape Henlopen

Multiple agencies assisted the MERR Institute today in trying to rescue a fin whale that stranded itself on a sandbar on the bayside of The Point at the Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes.

MERR responders were taken to the scene with the assistance of the Delaware Natural Resources Police to get a closer look at the whale and evaluate it for injuries or entanglement.

Suzanne Thurman, MERR Institute executive director, surveys the situation from a Delaware Natural Resources Police vessel. Image courtesy Sgt. Brooke Mitchell/Delaware Natural Resources Police

Since the initial observations, the whale moved off the sandbar and closer to shore, rather than into deeper water, which is not a good sign, says Rob Rector, one of the MERR volunteers. The whale appeared to be struggling and was in the process of beaching itself, he pointed out. Biologists are standing by to monitor the animal and NOAA is working with stranding network partners in the region to develop a response plan which includes options for palliative care, sedation, or euthanasia.

“At this time,” Rector said, “we do not know what has caused this whale to strand, but when large whales come close to shore like this, there is usually an underlying reason like injury or disease.” He says that the team on the scene has not identified any obvious injuries. “Sadly, in situations like this,” Rector explained, “there is often very little we can do to help save the whale. Returning the whale to deeper water — which is a challenge under the best of circumstances for animals of this size and weight — would only prolong its suffering and it would likely strand again.”

A fin whale stranded on a sandbar near the Delaware Breakwater East End Lighthouse on the inner breakwater. Image courtesy Rob Rector/MERR Institute

Fin whales are the second-largest whales on earth, after blue whales. They are listed as endangered throughout their range and are more commonly found in deep waters.