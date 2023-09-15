Final Phase of DE Memorial Bridge Deck Project Underway

The final phase of the Delaware Memorial Bridge Deck project is now underway! Two right lanes on the New Jersey bound span are closed for about two months – until just be for the Thanksgiving holidays and the bypass lane for northbound traffic on the Delaware bound span is now open. This final phase will be completed in late November.

Additional information from the DRBA:

Officials say that with the completion of this phase in late November, this innovative deck overlay project is expected to be substantially complete.

Phase 3 will take place in the two right lanes of the New Jersey bound span, east of suspended bridge midpoint (“New Jersey side”) through November 21, 2023. Two lanes on the New Jersey bound structure will be closed to traffic throughout the time frame – with an additional third lane occasionally shut down during the overnight hours for construction related operations. The remaining lanes on the New Jersey bound structure will be open to traffic.

To accommodate anticipated traffic volumes, a bypass lane has been established to divert some traffic around the construction zone. This bypass lane, which channels traffic to the exterior lane of the Delaware bound span, is recommended for passenger cars bound for the New Jersey Turnpike only. Commercial vehicles are not permitted to use the bypass lane. The remaining three (3) lanes of the Delaware bound span will be open for southbound traffic.

While the project has been designed to minimize traffic delays to the extent possible, motorists may encounter them, particularly during rush hour time periods and peak weekend travel times. For the latest in traffic information and project updates, follow the Bridge on Twitter @demembridge or sign up for text alerts at www.bridgealerts.com.

In March 2022, the DRBA contracted with UHPC Solutions North America LLC of Orange, New Jersey to undertake the deck overlay project on the New Jersey-bound Span of the DMB. The three-phase project has a price tag of approximately $71 million.



