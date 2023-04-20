Final Resurfacing of Route 50 in Ocean City, MD to Begin Monday

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will begin final resurfacing of Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Dorchester County this Monday. The work, which involves the resurfacing and striping near Vienna in the area of Otter Pond Branch, will be completed by Monday, May 1st, weather permitting. Starting Monday and through the following week, crews will work daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you drive in that area during these work hours, you can expect single-lane closures, lane shifts and a flagging operation. Temporary traffic signs, reflective barrels and electronic arrow boards will alert and guide you through the work zone. This resurfacing work will conclude a pipe replacement project that began in October. The State Highway Administration is asking residents and businesses for their cooperation during paving operations. Hot asphalt may require up to two hours to cool before drivers and pedestrians can safely cross the new road surface.