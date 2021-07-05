Fins Up! Shark Week Blimp Hovers Over Delmarva

Visitors to the Delaware beaches who look up may be treated to a Jaws-ome sight.

The Discovery Shark Week Blimp is 128 feet long and 44 feet high. Wrapped to resemble a shark, the blimp has been flying the east coast in celebration of the 33rd anniversary of Shark Week.

Information obtained by WGMD indicates that the blimp will fly north past Bethany Beach this morning (Monday) and travel along Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach before moving on to the beaches of South Jersey.

Visitors are encouraged to share photos of the Shark Week Blimp using #SharkWeek.

Discovery Channel presents Shark Week July 11th through July 18th.