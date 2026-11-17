Fire and emergency personnel from around Sussex County, as well as hazmat and DNREC units, were called to the Perdue Plant in Georgetown just before 12 noon Tuesday for a possible hydrogen sulfide leak. Hazmat officials found no readings for a hydrogen sulfide leak, but did see high carbon monoxide readings – possibly from heaters. The building was vented by firefighters and the scene was placed under control.

Crews were on the scene for just over 90 minutes.