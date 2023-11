Ellendale truck damaged by rock throwers while responding to call in Greenwood Monday night / Image courtesy Ellendale VFC

Several fire companies responding to a fire Monday night in Greenwood received damage to their apparatus when individuals threw rocks as the trucks passed the area of Market Street and the Greenwood Post Office.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Greenwood Police Department (302) 349-4822 or SUSCOM non-emergency at (302) 855-2980 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.