Fire at a Salisbury Senior Living Apartment Complex Ruled Accidental; Six Occupants Displaced

A fire at a three-story, senior living, apartment building in Salisbury has resulted in the displacement of six residents. The complex management and the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced occupants. The fire at Pine Bluff Village on Riverside Drive occurred shortly after 12:30 A.M. According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the blaze was accidental, starting in the living room and resulting from combustibles being too close to a heat source. No deaths or injuries were reported. The fire and smoke alarms were present and activated. The estimated total loss including structure and contents is $20,000.