Fire at Cambridge Townhouse Under Investigation

The Maryland State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a two alarm fire in Cambridge that occurred Thursday night. Cambridge firefighters were called to Wood Duck Drive around 11:30pm – neighboring crews in Dorchester and Talbot Counties were called to assist. Fire officials say the blaze began in a two story, wood framed, middle of the row town home. That home is a total loss – the two adjacent home suffered significant damage from the fire. Investigators say smoke alarms and a residential fire sprinkler system were activated.

Damages are estimated at $750,000.