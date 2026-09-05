Fire at Church of the Nazarene in Federalsburg – Arson

The Maryland State Fire Marshall and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have determined that a fire at the Church of the Nazarene in Federalsburg last month was arson. Federalsburg Volunteer Firefighters were called to the scene on August 5th just before midnight after a passerby reported the fire.

More than 60 firefighters responded and brought the one-alarm fire under control in approximately 70 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The one-alarm blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damage. ATF is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for setting the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov