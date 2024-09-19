Fire at Commercial Building in Queen Anne’s County Damages Three Trailers
September 19, 2024/
The cause of a fire that occurred late last night on Hardwood Mills Road in Millington in Queen Anne’s County is under investigation. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the blaze started in one of the trailers parked inside the commercial steel framed building. The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and contents including three trailers and a partial Building. No injuries were reported.