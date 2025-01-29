Fire at Family Farm in Mardela Springs Under Investigation

A fire is currently under investigation in Mardela Springs on Athol Road. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the structures affected include two large buildings, farm equipment and vehicles at the Calloway Family Farm. No deaths or injuries are reported, but the damage is estimated to be about $2 Million. Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently on the scene as they continue to investigate. Several hot spots throughout the scene are being extinguished to allow investigators to safely do their job.

As of earlier this afternoon, Athol Rd was closed from E Hurley’s Neck Rd to Baptist

Church Rd due to a natural cover fire. Officials ask that you be aware of

this closure and avoid the area if possible.