Fire at Grain Silo in Mardela Springs Ruled Accidental

A fire at an approximately 60-foot, metal framed grain silo yesterday was accidental according to the investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. The silo is located on Athol Road in Mardela Springs. Fire officials say the blaze was caused specifically by an accidental, spontaneous combustion of Milo grain during the drying process. Approximately 12,000 to 18,000 bushels of Milo were contained in the silo at the time of the fire. Damage was estimated to be at $5,000 to the structure and $10,000 to contents. No injuries were reported.