Fire at Home in Salisbury Under Investigation
March 8, 2023/
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that occurred on Hammond Street in Salisbury yesterday afternoon. So far, they know that the blaze started on the back deck of the two story wood frame single family home. No deaths or injuries resulted, but the fire caused thousands of dollars in damage. Anyone with information should call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.