UPDATED: Fire at Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford

October 25, 2026/Mari Lou

Image courtesy Georgetown VFC

Just before 4:30 Sunday morning firefighters from Carlisle Fire Company were called for a structure fire at Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford. Arriving units found smoke and fire and additional fire companies were called for assistance or backup. 

Command has sounded a third alarm and there are reports of fire through the roof of the school.

This is a developing story – the Talk of Delmarva will have more as it becomes available.

 

 

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