UPDATED: Fire at Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford
October 25, 2026/
Just before 4:30 Sunday morning firefighters from Carlisle Fire Company were called for a structure fire at Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford. Arriving units found smoke and fire and additional fire companies were called for assistance or backup.
Command has sounded a third alarm and there are reports of fire through the roof of the school.
This is a developing story – the Talk of Delmarva will have more as it becomes available.
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Posted in Bridgeville Fire Company, Ellendaly Fire Company, Farmington Fire Company, Felton Fire Company, Georgetown Fire Company, Greenwood Fire Company, Harrington Fire Company, Houston Fire Company, Lovers Lane-Milford, Lulu M. Ross Elementary School, Memorial Fire Company, Milton Fire Company, carlisle fire company