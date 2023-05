Fire on East Bayberry Road in Middlesex Beach / Image courtesy Bethany Beach VFC

Firefighters from southern Sussex County were called for a residential fire just after 9:30pm at Middlesex Beach. Crews arriving at the scene found smoke showing from a two story single family home on pilings on East Bayberry Road. Firefighters were able to put out the fire in the attic and remained on the scene for extensive overhaul. The State Fire Marshal is investigating. Crews were on the scene for over 2 hours.