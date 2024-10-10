Fire at PNC Bank in Salisbury Under Investigation
The investigation into a fire that occurred at PNC Bank on South Salisbury Boulevard early this morning shortly after 5:00 is ongoing. The fire resulted in the branch being temporarily inoperative. The structural damage is estimated at $50,000 and loss of contents at $100,000. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the blaze started in a secured ATM room also containing IT equipment. No deaths or injuries resulted from the fire.