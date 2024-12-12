Fire at Townhouse Unit in Millsboro; Occupant Found Dead

One person was found dead in a fire at a townhouse unit in Millsboro. The blaze was reported yesterday, December 11th shortly before 7:30 p.m. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and assisting mutual aid fire companies arrived on the scene on Crepe Myrtle Drive–Gull Point. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from a townhouse unit. The house was occupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to locate one person dead in the home. The Victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for identification and cause of death. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. No other injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $350,000.