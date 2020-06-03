Fire Breaks Out at Aqua-Leisure Center near Rehoboth

(2 a.m., Wednesday) — Multiple fire companies are on the scene of the Aqua-Leisure Center on Wolfe Neck Road off Coastal Highway after a fire was reported around 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday. This is roughly midway between Rehoboth and Lewes.

Arriving firefighters reported flames coming through the roof.

Initial reports from a witness suggested that the fire may have been set. But fire investigators have yet to confirm the cause.

WGMD and WGMD.com will continue to update this story as info becomes available.