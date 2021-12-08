Fire Breaks Out In Wall Of Mobile Home

Firefighters quickly responded to a mobile home fire on Dogwood Drive in West Bay early Wednesday morning and contained damage to a wall around the fireplace and the roof section.

According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, the fire was reported at 3:39 a.m. Smoke was coming from the structure when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported. The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Rehoboth firefighters were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Sussex County EMS. Bethany Beach Fire Company covered for Rehoboth during the alarm.