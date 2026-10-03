Fire & Carbon Monoxide Alert Device Program Launched in Delaware

Now available – fire and carbon monoxide alert devices for Delawareans who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind or otherwise unable to rely on traditional audible alarms. This new alert device program was established through House Bill 53. The devices are equipped with specialized life-saving equipment including visual alerts and vibrating bed shakers to ensure residents receive immediate warnings in the event of a fire or carbon monoxide emergency.

Additional information from the DE State Fire Marshal/DE Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing:

“This program represents an important step towards ensuring access to critical life safety equipment for all Delawareans, and we hope it will also ease the fire safety concerns of our deaf and hard of hearing communities. We thank the members of the General Assembly for their support of this vital program”, said State Fire Marshal Rudd. State experts and lawmakers stood alongside advocates to emphasize how the Fire & CO Alert Device Program closes a dangerous gap in emergency preparedness for individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, late-deafened, DeafBlind, or blind with hearing loss.

Delaware residents seeking more information, or to apply for the program, are encouraged to visit our official program page, https://statefiremarshal.delaware.gov/fire-and-carbon-monoxide-alert-device-program-hb53/