Fire Causes $100,000 Damage To Salisbury Home

A fire in Salisbury Wednesday morning caused heavy damage to a two-storm home that housed two apartments, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The blaze on Naylor Street was reported at 10:24 a.m. About 20 firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Damage was estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents. The fire apparently began in a first-floor bedroom, and the cause is still under investigation.