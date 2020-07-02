Fire Causes $1,000,000 Damage To Cambridge Commercial Building

A fire causes more than a million dollars’ damage to a commercial steel-and-concrete building in Cambridge.

The blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon on Washington Street at Egide USA.

75 firefighters spent about six hours bringing the fire under control. Hazmat crews also responded due to concerns about hazardous materials on the site.

The cause is under investigation, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal’s Office on the Eastern Shore.

No injuries were reported. Damage caused is estimated at $300,000 to the structure and $700,000 to the contents.