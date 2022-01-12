Fire Causes $150,000 Damage To Home In Delmar

A home in the 14,000-block of Line Road in Delmar was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, members of the Delmar Fire Department were met by smoke and flames coming from the single-family home when they arrived shortly after 8:00 a.m. One occupant got out safely after the fire broke out.

An investigation determined that the fire originated in the garage area of the home. The cause is still under investigation. Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $150,000.