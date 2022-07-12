Fire Causes $500,000 Damage to Bethany Lakes Home

A fire Tuesday morning heavily damaged a home in the 31,000-block of May Drive in Bethany Lakes.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Department encountered flames and smoke coming from the single-family home at about 9:30 a.m. The home was occupied at the time, and everyone got out safely.

An investigation has determined that the fire was accidental in nature and was caused by an electrical malfunction in the exterior pool equipment area.

Several mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene. The fire caused about $500,000 damage.

There was reported to be a partial roof collapse during the fire.