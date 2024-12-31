Fire Company Traffic Control Unit Struck from Behind in Process of Responding to Fire

Delaware State Police are investigating an incident in which a Frankford Volunteer Fire Company traffic control unit was struck from behind. The incident occurred on December 28th when the Dagsboro, Frankford, and Millsboro fire companies were responding to a structure fire on DuPont Boulevard in Millsboro. The unit had been closing a segment of DuPont Boulevard to secure emergency response operations. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, it appears that a maroon Ford Expedition attempted to navigate around the stationary traffic control unit which had emergency lights and roadway arrow board activated for public safety measures. Despite the incident, traffic control assignments continued. This incident underscores the importance of Delaware’s amended “Move Over” law under House Bill 329, which enforces stricter penalties for motorists who fail to yield or slow down for emergency and roadside workers. More details about the legislation can be found here.