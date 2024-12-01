Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Caine Woods Home Saturday Night

Ocean City firefighters were called for a structure fire in the Caine Woods community in North Ocean City just after 6pm Saturday. Crews arriving at the scene on Twin Tree Road found a two-story home with fire. Crews from Worcester and Sussex Counties were called to assist or provide cover and brought the fire under control.

OC Today/Dispatch reports three residents escaped the home safely. Crews were on the scene for over 90 minutes.

The Ocean City Fire Marshal is investigating.