Fire crews from Bethany Beach and multiple other area companies battled a large marsh fire in the Black Gum Drive area. Bethany firefighters were called around 11:30 Saturday night. Firefighters from Frankford, Indian River, Millville, Roxana, DNREC and Ocean City helped to battle the blaze both on land and by boat. County Paramedics were also on the scene. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating.