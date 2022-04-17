UPDATED: Fire Damages 3 Homes in Dewey Beach

Image courtesy Milton Fire Co.

UPDATED – 4/17/22 – Fire officials report that it was a Dewey Beach Police officer, John Kane, who discovered the fire around 3am and entered the burning home to get 6 people out of the homes safely before the fire department arrived on the scene. The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

A fire just after 3am in Dewey Beach is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Rehoboth firefighters found one home on Bayard Avenue engulfed in flames which spread to another home next door. Investigators say three homes were heavily damaged and they are searching for the origin and cause of the blaze. No injuries were reported – and damage is expected to exceed $1-million. Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Fire Marshal’s Sussex County office at 302-856-5600.