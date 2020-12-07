Fire Damages Bed-and-Breakfast In Dorchester Co.

A fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in Cambridge, Maryland early Sunday.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, one of the occupants of the home on Killarney Road discovered the blaze at about 1:41 a.m. Smoke alarms activated, and no one was injured.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $15,000, and $10,000 to its contents. Investigators said an unspecified electrical event caused the accidental fire. Two occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross, and a family is helping another occupant who was displaced.