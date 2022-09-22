Fire Damages Bridgeville Home

Fire crews from Bridgeville were called for a structure fire just after 9pm Wednesday on Sunnyside Road. Firefighters arriving at the scene found fire in a garage that was extending to a two-story home. Crews from Farmington, Blades, Georgetown, Greenwood, Laurel, Seaford and Federalsburg helped Bridgeville firefighters battle the blaze or provided backup. County paramedics were also on the scene. Crews were on the scene for over 2 hours. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.