Fire Damages Carport & EMS Paramedic Unit in Milton

Image courtesy Milton Fire Department

Firefighters from Milton were called for a fire around 5pm Monday evening that damaged an EMS Paramedic vehicle and a detached carport structure in the parking lot behind the CHEER Center in Milton. Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire and multiple companies were called to assist or for back up. The State Fire Marshal determined the fire began in the rear of a parked vehicle and was accidental in nature – caused by an electrical malfunction.

Damage is estimated at $100,000. A Sussex County Paramedic was treated and released from an area hospital after attempting to put out the fire and move another vehicle to safety.