Fire Damages Dewey Beach Home

Rehoboth Beach firefighters were called to a residential fire on Bayard Avenue in Dewey Beach around 7:30 Saturday nights. Crews arriving at the scene found fire showing from three floors of the home – and according to the Rehoboth Beach Fire Company website, a sprinkler system confined the fire to one unit with moderate damage to the exterior of the 4-unit structure. Fire officials say the occupants escaped safely. Crews from Lewes and Bethany Beach assisted. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Pictures from Rehoboth Beach Fire Company