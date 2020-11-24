Fire Damages Exterior Of Caroline Co. Church

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that damaged the front of a church in Denton, Caroline County.

Someone passing by discovered the fire at Calvary Baptist Church on Market Street just after 3:00 a.m. today (Tuesday)

Firefighters had the blaze under control quickly, and no one was hurt.

The fire scorched the front porch exterior of the church. Damage was estimated at $1,500 to the structure and $500 to the contents.

Anyone who has information about the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal (410-822-7609.)