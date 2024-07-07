Fire Damages Federalsburg Apartments

Image courtesy Seaford VFD

Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in Federalsburg Friday night around 7:30. Fire crews arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and fire showing from building. Maryland State Fire investigators say an occupant discovered a small fire in the bedroom of their apartment and tried to put it out but was unsuccessful and called 9-1-1. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 14 people in the complex have been displaced and the American red Cross is assisting. Firefighters from Caroline, Dorchester and Sussex County provided assistance at the scene or standby. Crews were on the scene for over 90 minutes. Damage is estimated at $400,000.