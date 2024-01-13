Fire Damages Fitness Center at Plantations in Lewes

Image courtesy IRVFC

The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire Friday night that damaged a commercial building in Lewes. Lewes firefighters were called around 9pm to the Plantations Boulevard – and found smoke and fire coming from the Dave Marshall Tennis and Fitness Center. Multiple fire companies were called to provide assistance or backup. The investigation has determined that the fire began inside the building but the cause remains under investigation and there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion – no other injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $275,000.