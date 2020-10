A fire swept through a garage building on Virginia Avenue in the area of the Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club.

Workers from the nearby Fed Ex facility reported the blaze early Saturday morning, according to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Company.

The blaze in the 30-by-30-foot structure was contained with the assistance of firefighters from Blades and Bridgeville. Sussex EMS also responded.

No injuries were report. The cause of the overnight fire is under investigation.