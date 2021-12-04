Fire Damages Harbor Inn Apartments in Downtown Ocean City

December 4, 2021/Mari Lou

Ocean City firefighters were called just after 10pm for a structure fire at the Harbor Inn Apartments on South St. Louis Avenue.  Crews arriving at the scene found fire showing in the 2-story apartment building with exposures and a second alarm was struck.  Fire companies from Worcester and Sussex Counties helped to battle the fire or provide back up.  Crews were on the scene for over 2 hours.

Click here for video from OC Fire Co

