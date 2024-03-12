Fire Damages Home in Enchanted Acres off Long Neck Road

Kings Lane-Enchanted Acres / Image courtesy IRVFC

Firefighters from Indian River were called to a home on Kings Lane in the Enchanted Acres development off Long Neck Road just after 2 Tuesday morning. When they arrived at the scene they found smoke and fire coming from a single wide. Fire officials believe the fire was in the walls near the rear of the home and caused significant damage. Residents of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.