An early morning fire Tuesday caused about $50,000 damage to a home in the Colonial East community just off Coastal Highway.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire on Colonial Lane was reported shortly before 2:00 a.m. Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Milton and Indian River responded. They encountered flames and smoke when they arrived.

No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal said an electrical problem with a cord was the cause of the fire.