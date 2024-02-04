Fire Damages Home in North Ocean Pines

Ocean Pines firefighters were called for a structure fire on Raft Road in North Ocean Pines just before 6 Saturday evening. Crews arriving at the scene saw significant fire conditions at the rear of the home and worked to contain the fire to a screened porch, the kitchen and attic area. Investigation by the Worcester County Fire Marshal showed the fire began on the rear of the home from improperly discarded smoking materials in a plastic bucket.

Residents were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm – and everyone evacuated safely.